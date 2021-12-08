Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Receives $17.63 Average PT from Analysts

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.63.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Element Solutions from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Element Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 145.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 148.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 9,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 5,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Element Solutions stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,575,602. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Element Solutions has a 1-year low of $14.66 and a 1-year high of $26.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.52.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $616.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Element Solutions will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Element Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 34.41%.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

