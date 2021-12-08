Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Plimoth Trust Co. LLC

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Cowen increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $240.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.11.

NYSE LLY opened at $245.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.71. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $146.91 and a twelve month high of $275.87. The stock has a market cap of $234.47 billion, a PE ratio of 37.36, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.35.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 51.83%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 21,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total transaction of $5,392,039.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

