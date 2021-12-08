Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) Announces $0.15 Monthly Dividend

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th.

Ellington Financial has decreased its dividend payment by 28.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Ellington Financial has a payout ratio of 90.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Ellington Financial to earn $1.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.7%.

Get Ellington Financial alerts:

NYSE EFC traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $17.57. The company had a trading volume of 473,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,808. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 2.09. Ellington Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.44 and a fifty-two week high of $19.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 66.69 and a quick ratio of 66.70.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46. The business had revenue of $29.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.25 million. Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 136.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ellington Financial will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EFC. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 301.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 379,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,260,000 after buying an additional 284,635 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 416,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,618,000 after buying an additional 35,536 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.46% of the company’s stock.

EFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.50 price objective on shares of Ellington Financial in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ellington Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Ellington Financial from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ellington Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.25.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial, Inc operates as an investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of investment services. It manages mortgage-backed assets, securities, loans and real estate debts. The company was founded on July 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.

Featured Article: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.