Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) Announces $0.15 Monthly Dividend

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th.
Ellington Financial has decreased its dividend payment by 28.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Ellington Financial has a payout ratio of 90.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Ellington Financial to earn $1.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.7%.
NYSE EFC traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $17.57. The company had a trading volume of 473,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,808. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 2.09. Ellington Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.44 and a fifty-two week high of $19.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 66.69 and a quick ratio of 66.70.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EFC. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 301.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 379,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,260,000 after buying an additional 284,635 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 416,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,618,000 after buying an additional 35,536 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.46% of the company’s stock.
EFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.50 price objective on shares of Ellington Financial in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ellington Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Ellington Financial from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ellington Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.25.
Ellington Financial Company Profile
Ellington Financial, Inc operates as an investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of investment services. It manages mortgage-backed assets, securities, loans and real estate debts. The company was founded on July 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.
