Ellis Investment Partners LLC Increases Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 457.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMLP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 613.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,144,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844,026 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,632,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,498,000 after purchasing an additional 599,615 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 98.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 680,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,787,000 after purchasing an additional 337,788 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 966.1% during the second quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 341,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,448,000 after purchasing an additional 309,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,890,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $178,066,000 after purchasing an additional 252,925 shares in the last quarter.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Shares of AMLP stock opened at $32.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.44. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $25.23 and a 12 month high of $38.92.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.