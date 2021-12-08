Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Receives $78.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.50.

EBS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Benchmark cut shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Get Emergent BioSolutions alerts:

Shares of NYSE EBS traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.56. The stock had a trading volume of 8,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,396. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.20 and its 200-day moving average is $56.01. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.95. Emergent BioSolutions has a 52 week low of $29.88 and a 52 week high of $127.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($2.71). The company had revenue of $329.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.77 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Emergent BioSolutions will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Richard S. Lindahl purchased 3,000 shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.46 per share, with a total value of $112,380.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 108,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,437,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 594,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,751,000 after buying an additional 71,731 shares during the last quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 210,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,534,000 after buying an additional 74,972 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $333,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emergent BioSolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.

See Also: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent BioSolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent BioSolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.