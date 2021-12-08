Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Empire State Realty Trust’s earnings. Empire State Realty Trust posted earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Empire State Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.65. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.78. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Empire State Realty Trust.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.20). Empire State Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.20% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on ESRT shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESRT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 4.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,918,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,311,000 after purchasing an additional 86,889 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 3.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 286,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after acquiring an additional 10,297 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Empire State Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Empire State Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ESRT opened at $9.35 on Friday. Empire State Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $8.72 and a 12-month high of $13.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 9.24 and a quick ratio of 9.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -187.00, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.08.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

