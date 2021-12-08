Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Shares Up 4.5%

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR)’s share price shot up 4.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.82 and last traded at $8.79. 40,403 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,370,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.41.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UUUU shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Energy Fuels from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -35.04 and a beta of 1.52.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 17.28% and a negative net margin of 1,815.46%. As a group, analysts predict that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 17,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total transaction of $165,579.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UUUU. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Energy Fuels by 65.1% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,668,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,399 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Energy Fuels by 299.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,245,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,533,000 after acquiring an additional 933,333 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,005,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,282,000 after purchasing an additional 685,889 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,158,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 223.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 852,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,982,000 after purchasing an additional 588,739 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels, Inc is a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and evaluation of uranium and vanadium properties. The firm’s projects include Nichols Ranch, Alta Mesa, and White Mesa Mill. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier and John David Mason in 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

