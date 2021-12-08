Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Sets New 1-Year High at $13.75

Shares of Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$13.75 and last traded at C$13.37, with a volume of 806900 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.49.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ERF shares. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Enerplus from C$12.25 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$13.50 price objective on Enerplus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Enerplus from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.05.

The firm has a market cap of C$3.41 billion and a PE ratio of -23.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.66, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.88 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.31.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$452.27 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enerplus Co. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.041 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Enerplus’s payout ratio is -25.04%.

In other news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$12.26 per share, with a total value of C$61,282.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 304,852 shares in the company, valued at C$3,736,388.05.

About Enerplus (TSE:ERF)

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

