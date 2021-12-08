Enfusion Inc (NYSE:ENFN) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Enfusion Inc (NYSE:ENFN) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Enfusion in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst C. Donat now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.07. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Enfusion’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ENFN. Bank of America initiated coverage on Enfusion in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair started coverage on Enfusion in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Enfusion in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Enfusion in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Enfusion from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.20.

NYSE:ENFN opened at $19.98 on Monday. Enfusion has a fifty-two week low of $17.37 and a fifty-two week high of $23.21.

In other Enfusion news, Director Roy Luo bought 1,261,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $21,447,098.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Hillhouse Investment Managemen sold 647,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.89, for a total value of $10,294,527.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About Enfusion

Enfusion Inc is a provider of cloud-based investment management software and services. Through its software, analytics and middle/back-office managed services, it creates enterprise-wide cultures of real-time, data-driven intelligence, boosting agility and powering growth. Enfusion Inc is based in NEW YORK.

