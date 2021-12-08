Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) Trading Up 1.1%

Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH)’s share price was up 1.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$54.17 and last traded at C$53.83. Approximately 70,020 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 111,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$53.22.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$65.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Scotiabank restated a “hold” rating and set a C$65.00 target price on shares of Enghouse Systems in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$69.00 price objective on shares of Enghouse Systems in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$55.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$56.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. Enghouse Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.45%.

About Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH)

Enghouse Systems Limited develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

