Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) Shares Gap Up to $7.01

Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.01, but opened at $7.30. Entravision Communications shares last traded at $7.32, with a volume of 794 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entravision Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Entravision Communications in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Get Entravision Communications alerts:

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $622.76 million, a PE ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.70.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Entravision Communications had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $199.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.60 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Entravision Communications Co. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. Entravision Communications’s payout ratio is 18.87%.

In related news, Director Paul A. Zevnik sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $850,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul A. Zevnik sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $75,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 453,382 shares of company stock worth $3,822,056. Corporate insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVC. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entravision Communications by 2.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 60,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Entravision Communications by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Entravision Communications by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 679,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Entravision Communications by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Entravision Communications by 90.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

Entravision Communications Company Profile (NYSE:EVC)

Entravision Communications Corp. engages in the provision of media and marketing solutions, and data analytics services. It operates through the following segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media. The Television Broadcasting segment offers an entertainment, news, and national news magazine, as well as local news produced by its TV stations.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Entravision Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entravision Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.