Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.410-$2.410 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.18 billion-$1.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.17 billion.Envestnet also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.490-$0.490 EPS.

ENV has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $97.00 price objective (up from $94.00) on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Envestnet from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered Envestnet from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Envestnet from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $87.29.

Shares of NYSE ENV traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.49. 3,509 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 473,349. Envestnet has a fifty-two week low of $61.00 and a fifty-two week high of $88.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.20 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. Envestnet had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $303.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.78 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Envestnet will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Envestnet stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,613 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $995,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 99.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

