EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) and PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Head-To-Head Analysis

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) and PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for EOG Resources and PermRock Royalty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EOG Resources 0 7 17 0 2.71 PermRock Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

EOG Resources presently has a consensus price target of $103.76, indicating a potential upside of 14.58%. Given EOG Resources’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe EOG Resources is more favorable than PermRock Royalty Trust.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.5% of EOG Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of PermRock Royalty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of EOG Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares EOG Resources and PermRock Royalty Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EOG Resources $11.03 billion 4.80 -$604.57 million $5.17 17.52 PermRock Royalty Trust $3.19 million 26.21 $1.91 million $0.46 14.93

PermRock Royalty Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than EOG Resources. PermRock Royalty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EOG Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares EOG Resources and PermRock Royalty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EOG Resources 19.38% 17.36% 9.95% PermRock Royalty Trust 87.37% 6.43% 6.32%

Dividends

EOG Resources pays an annual dividend of $1.65 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. PermRock Royalty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.9%. EOG Resources pays out 31.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. PermRock Royalty Trust pays out 163.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. EOG Resources has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years and PermRock Royalty Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

EOG Resources has a beta of 2.02, suggesting that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PermRock Royalty Trust has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

EOG Resources beats PermRock Royalty Trust on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

PermRock Royalty Trust Company Profile

PermRock Royalty Trust engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin. The company was founded on November 22, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

