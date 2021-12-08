EPAM Systems Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:EPAM)

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 1,845 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 588% compared to the typical daily volume of 268 call options.

In related news, Director Ronald P. Vargo sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.03, for a total transaction of $519,375.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert E. Segert sold 745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $665.11, for a total value of $495,506.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,386 shares of company stock worth $14,827,073. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EPAM. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 1,195.2% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,078,236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,572,855,000 after buying an additional 2,840,577 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 589,359 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $336,217,000 after buying an additional 285,923 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 1,099.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 219,781 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $112,300,000 after purchasing an additional 201,458 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 89.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 396,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $202,574,000 after purchasing an additional 187,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 121.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 339,252 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $173,345,000 after purchasing an additional 185,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

EPAM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on EPAM Systems from $689.00 to $824.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, VTB Capital raised EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $645.11.

EPAM Systems stock traded up $101.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $696.26. 91,222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,656. The company has a market capitalization of $39.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $631.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $586.10. EPAM Systems has a 1 year low of $314.08 and a 1 year high of $725.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $988.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.12 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 12.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that EPAM Systems will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

