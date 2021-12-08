Equals Group (LON:EQLS) Price Target Raised to GBX 99 at Canaccord Genuity

Equals Group (LON:EQLS) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 98 ($1.30) to GBX 99 ($1.31) in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 39.63% from the company’s current price.

Shares of EQLS stock opened at GBX 70.90 ($0.94) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.24. Equals Group has a twelve month low of GBX 24.22 ($0.32) and a twelve month high of GBX 73 ($0.97). The company has a market cap of £127.15 million and a P/E ratio of -25.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 64.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 54.79.

Get Equals Group alerts:

Equals Group Company Profile

Equals Group plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides foreign exchange payment services and banking services to private clients and corporations through prepaid currency cards, travel cash, international money transfers, and current accounts in the United Kingdom. It operates a platform that enables personal and business customers to make payments in a range of currencies, and across a range of products through an integrated system.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Equals Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equals Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.