Equals Group (LON:EQLS) Price Target Raised to GBX 99 at Canaccord Genuity

Equals Group (LON:EQLS) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 98 ($1.30) to GBX 99 ($1.31) in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 39.63% from the company’s current price.
Shares of EQLS stock opened at GBX 70.90 ($0.94) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.24. Equals Group has a twelve month low of GBX 24.22 ($0.32) and a twelve month high of GBX 73 ($0.97). The company has a market cap of £127.15 million and a P/E ratio of -25.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 64.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 54.79.
Equals Group Company Profile
