Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Position Cut by Morris Capital Advisors LLC

Morris Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Equinix by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 67,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,061,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in Equinix by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 4,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,727,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Equinix by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its holdings in Equinix by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 1,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in Equinix by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EQIX shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Equinix from $885.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet lowered Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Equinix in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $874.00 price target for the company. Cowen lowered Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $880.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Equinix in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $950.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $886.12.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $798.27, for a total transaction of $59,870.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $783.00, for a total value of $111,969.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,218 shares of company stock valued at $971,829. 13.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EQIX opened at $812.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $794.58 and a 200-day moving average of $809.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.13, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.36. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $586.73 and a 12-month high of $885.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.97 by ($4.29). The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 6.01%. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.48 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $2.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 241.68%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

