Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by Morris Capital Advisors LLC

Morris Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Equinix by 78,505.7% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 27,477 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Equinix by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 45 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $812.86 on Wednesday. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $586.73 and a one year high of $885.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $794.58 and a 200-day moving average of $809.88. The company has a market capitalization of $73.19 billion, a PE ratio of 171.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.97 by ($4.29). The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 6.01%. Equinix’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $2.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 241.68%.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $798.27, for a total transaction of $59,870.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $799.99, for a total value of $799,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,218 shares of company stock valued at $971,829 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Equinix in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $874.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Equinix from $731.00 to $732.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Equinix from $920.00 to $880.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Equinix from $885.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Equinix from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $886.12.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Further Reading: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.