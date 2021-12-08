Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) CAO Sells $42,120.00 in Stock

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total transaction of $42,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
EQH traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.83. 2,206,894 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,061,296. The firm has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.86 and its 200 day moving average is $31.37. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $24.56 and a one year high of $36.09.
Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.58. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have recently commented on EQH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Equitable in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Equitable from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equitable has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EQH. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Equitable by 18.5% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Equitable by 10.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Equitable during the second quarter worth about $271,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its position in Equitable by 160.5% during the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 310,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,440,000 after purchasing an additional 191,000 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Equitable during the second quarter worth about $1,268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.
Equitable Company Profile
Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.
