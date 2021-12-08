Essex LLC Invests $201,000 in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Essex LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 159.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 2,695.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYE opened at $31.24 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.73. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.78 and a fifty-two week high of $32.58.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

