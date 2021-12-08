Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Shares Purchased by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $6,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 3.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 151,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,784,000 after acquiring an additional 4,941 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,362,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $407,927,000 after acquiring an additional 27,173 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 0.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 712,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 57.4% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 24,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,486,000 after acquiring an additional 9,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 1.4% in the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $337.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.61.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 7,329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.76, for a total transaction of $2,424,140.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Adam W. Berry sold 11,985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.39, for a total transaction of $4,103,544.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 75,377 shares of company stock valued at $25,774,457 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ESS opened at $344.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a PE ratio of 50.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $337.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $324.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $226.79 and a 12 month high of $357.90.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($1.28). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $360.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.51%.

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

