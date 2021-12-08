Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Given New $363.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) had its price objective boosted by KeyCorp from $349.00 to $363.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ESS. BTIG Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays initiated coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an equal weight rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Truist upped their target price on Essex Property Trust from $337.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Essex Property Trust from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a hold rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $341.61.

ESS opened at $344.95 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $337.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $324.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.14, a PEG ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Essex Property Trust has a one year low of $226.79 and a one year high of $357.90.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by ($1.28). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $360.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will post 12.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 121.51%.

In other news, CAO John Farias sold 5,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.61, for a total transaction of $1,716,674.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 7,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.76, for a total value of $2,424,140.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,377 shares of company stock worth $25,774,457. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 1,471.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 94.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

