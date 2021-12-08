Ether Zero Price Tops $0.0012 on Exchanges (ETZ)

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. One Ether Zero coin can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ether Zero has a total market cap of $215,053.05 and approximately $6,860.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ether Zero has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,417.51 or 0.08723977 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.78 or 0.00080532 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 74% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ether Zero Coin Profile

Ether Zero (ETZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 228,469,283 coins and its circulating supply is 186,439,870 coins. Ether Zero’s official website is etherzero.org . Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ether Zero is medium.com/@etherzero

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Buying and Selling Ether Zero

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ether Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

