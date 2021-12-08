Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) versus Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM) Head to Head Contrast

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) and Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Eventbrite and Grom Social Enterprises, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eventbrite 0 1 0 0 2.00 Grom Social Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A

Eventbrite currently has a consensus target price of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 38.07%. Given Eventbrite’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Eventbrite is more favorable than Grom Social Enterprises.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Eventbrite and Grom Social Enterprises’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eventbrite $106.01 million 13.63 -$224.72 million ($1.53) -9.94 Grom Social Enterprises $6.16 million 4.48 -$5.74 million N/A N/A

Grom Social Enterprises has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Eventbrite.

Profitability

This table compares Eventbrite and Grom Social Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eventbrite -93.07% -44.29% -10.50% Grom Social Enterprises -129.27% -52.65% -36.92%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.6% of Eventbrite shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.7% of Grom Social Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. 14.1% of Eventbrite shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.3% of Grom Social Enterprises shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Eventbrite beats Grom Social Enterprises on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Eventbrite Company Profile

Eventbrite, Inc. provides event management services encompassing online ticketing, event hosting, organization, promotion, and advertising. It offers virtual events, online webinars, online classes, virtual runs, online zumba classes, and online yoga. The company was founded by Alan Michael Braverman, Renaud Visage, Kevin E. Hartz and Julia Hartz in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Grom Social Enterprises Company Profile

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. owns and operates social media platform for kids. It also offers animation, network monitoring and security solutions, nutritional services, and mobile parenting application through its subsidiaries. The company was founded by Zach Marks on October 6, 2009 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

