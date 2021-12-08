Everence Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Century Aluminum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Century Aluminum by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Century Aluminum by 1,840.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 12,701 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Century Aluminum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Century Aluminum by 113,230.8% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 14,720 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CENX opened at $13.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 2.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.22. Century Aluminum has a 1 year low of $9.04 and a 1 year high of $19.60.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $581.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.90 million. Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 13.54% and a negative return on equity of 28.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.67) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Century Aluminum will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Century Aluminum from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Century Aluminum in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd.

Century Aluminum Co is a producer of aluminum and operates aluminum reduction facilities, or smelters, in the United States and Iceland. Its products include standard ingots, T-ingot, extrusion billet, horizontal direct chill ingot, molten, slab, and sow. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

