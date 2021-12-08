Everence Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 138.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth about $122,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth about $267,000. 55.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SAH. Morgan Stanley cut Sonic Automotive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of SAH opened at $50.16 on Wednesday. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.24 and a 12-month high of $58.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 2.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.74.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.73%.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

