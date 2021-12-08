Everence Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Everence Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 70.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,710 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Hillenbrand by 38.5% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 34,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hillenbrand in the third quarter valued at $117,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Hillenbrand by 16.0% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 204,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,723,000 after purchasing an additional 28,255 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Hillenbrand by 3.8% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Hillenbrand by 2.3% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 53,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

Hillenbrand stock opened at $50.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.44 and a 12 month high of $52.84.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $754.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.75 million. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 8.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Analysts expect that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.218 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. This is a positive change from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is currently 25.98%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Hillenbrand from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on Hillenbrand from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

In other Hillenbrand news, insider Nicholas R. Farrell sold 3,697 shares of Hillenbrand stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total transaction of $185,330.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for a wide variety of industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

See Also: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.