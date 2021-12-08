Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Director C John Wilder Acquires 6,903 Shares of Stock

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Director C John Wilder acquired 6,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.69 per share, with a total value of $460,361.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

C John Wilder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 3rd, C John Wilder purchased 7,168 shares of Evergy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.53 per share, for a total transaction of $462,551.04.

On Wednesday, December 1st, C John Wilder bought 7,146 shares of Evergy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.05 per share, for a total transaction of $457,701.30.

On Monday, November 29th, C John Wilder acquired 7,058 shares of Evergy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.10 per share, for a total transaction of $459,475.80.

On Friday, November 26th, C John Wilder acquired 7,058 shares of Evergy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.82 per share, for a total transaction of $457,499.56.

On Wednesday, November 24th, C John Wilder bought 6,929 shares of Evergy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $65.66 per share, for a total transaction of $454,958.14.

On Monday, November 22nd, C John Wilder bought 6,835 shares of Evergy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.26 per share, with a total value of $452,887.10.

On Friday, November 19th, C John Wilder purchased 7,085 shares of Evergy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.61 per share, with a total value of $464,846.85.

On Wednesday, November 17th, C John Wilder purchased 7,014 shares of Evergy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $65.61 per share, with a total value of $460,188.54.

On Monday, November 15th, C John Wilder bought 7,070 shares of Evergy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $65.32 per share, for a total transaction of $461,812.40.

On Friday, November 12th, C John Wilder bought 7,085 shares of Evergy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.63 per share, for a total transaction of $457,903.55.

NYSE:EVRG opened at $66.67 on Wednesday. Evergy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.88 and a 12-month high of $69.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.43.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 15.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5725 per share. This is a positive change from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.95%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its stake in Evergy by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Evergy by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in Evergy by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its position in shares of Evergy by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Evergy by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Evergy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

