EVN (OTCMKTS:EVNVY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $5.95

EVN AG (OTCMKTS:EVNVY) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.95 and last traded at $5.95, with a volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.68.

The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.90.

EVN Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EVNVY)

EVN AG engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following segments: Energy, Generation, Networks, South East Europe, Environment, and All Other. The Energy segment involves in procurement of electricity, natural gas, and energy carriers. The Generation segment offers electricity generation from thermal sources and renewable energies.

