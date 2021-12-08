Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Natural Gas Systems, Inc. is a development stage company formed to acquire and develop oil and gas fields and apply both conventional and specialized technology to accelerate production and develop incremental reserves, particularly in low permeability reservoirs amenable to lateral drilling technology. “

Separately, Roth Capital upped their price objective on Evolution Petroleum from $6.00 to $7.80 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

EPM stock opened at $5.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $171.86 million, a PE ratio of -46.45 and a beta of 1.36. Evolution Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $6.74.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The energy company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Evolution Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 14.47% and a negative net margin of 8.88%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Evolution Petroleum will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. Evolution Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -272.70%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Evolution Petroleum during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 50.0% during the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Evolution Petroleum during the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. 64.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evolution Petroleum Corp. is an oil and gas company. It develops and produces oil and gas reserves within known oil and gas resources utilizing technology onshore in the United States. The company holds interests in the Carbon Dioxide enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana’s Delhi Field. Evolution Petroleum was founded by Robert Stevens Herlin and Laird Q.

