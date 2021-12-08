Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) PT Set at C$51.00 by National Bankshares

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) has been assigned a C$51.00 price objective by investment analysts at National Bankshares in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 21.57% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on EIF. TD Securities raised their price target on Exchange Income from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Exchange Income from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Exchange Income to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Exchange Income from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Exchange Income from C$43.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exchange Income presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$51.70.

Get Exchange Income alerts:

TSE:EIF opened at C$41.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.60 billion and a PE ratio of 26.75. Exchange Income has a fifty-two week low of C$34.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$47.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.45, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$44.00 and a 200-day moving average price of C$42.24.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.62 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$400.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$342.17 million. Research analysts predict that Exchange Income will post 2.9200002 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Pyle sold 117,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.50, for a total transaction of C$4,988,267.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,877 shares in the company, valued at C$589,772.50.

Exchange Income Company Profile

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

See Also: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.