Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 280 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 106.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 542 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in ANSYS by 145.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 92,758 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,842,000 after buying an additional 54,928 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in ANSYS by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 13,936 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,745,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in ANSYS in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,597,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in ANSYS by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 234,189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,602,000 after buying an additional 75,361 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 379,532 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,023 shares in the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ANSYS alerts:

In other ANSYS news, VP Janet Lee sold 2,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $1,072,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.65, for a total value of $146,343.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $403.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $376.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $362.36. The company has a market cap of $35.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $292.79 and a 12-month high of $413.89.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.25. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $445.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $381.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $332.70.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

Read More: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.