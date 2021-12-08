Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Boosts Stake in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) by 25.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 407 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in JinkoSolar were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JKS. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in JinkoSolar during the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar in the second quarter worth about $179,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar in the second quarter worth about $232,000. BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar in the second quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar in the second quarter worth about $262,000. 41.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JinkoSolar alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JKS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on JinkoSolar in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. CICC Research raised JinkoSolar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on JinkoSolar from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. CIBC upgraded JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $66.10 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price target on JinkoSolar from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.22.

NYSE:JKS opened at $46.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $85.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.76 and a beta of 1.13.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 0.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.91) earnings per share. JinkoSolar’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

About JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. manufactures innovative solar modules. It distributes solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

Read More: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS).

Receive News & Ratings for JinkoSolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JinkoSolar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.