Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 5,003 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC reduced its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,801 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,003 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 193.5% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 20.2% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 487 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 31.3% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPD opened at $129.45 on Wednesday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.71 and a 52 week high of $132.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.69 and a 200-day moving average of $124.27.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.32. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 38.56% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is 17.16%.

In related news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total value of $42,877.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 7,602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.69, for a total value of $993,505.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,638 shares of company stock valued at $1,505,994 over the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EXPD shares. Barclays upped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley cut Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.88.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

