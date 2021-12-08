Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 5,802 Shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AKIC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AKIC) by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,802 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Sports Ventures Acquisition were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition by 8.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition by 3.5% during the second quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 156,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition by 53.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,347 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition during the second quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.53% of the company’s stock.

AKIC stock opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.76. Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.55 and a 1-year high of $10.88.

Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Bal Harbour, Florida.

