Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $353.15 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) will announce $353.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Exelixis’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $319.57 million and the highest estimate coming in at $394.10 million. Exelixis posted sales of $270.05 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exelixis will report full-year sales of $1.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $2.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Exelixis.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.07). Exelixis had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 8.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EXEL shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Exelixis from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.18.

EXEL opened at $16.57 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.87. Exelixis has a one year low of $15.50 and a one year high of $25.77.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 47,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $1,041,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl B. Feldbaum sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total transaction of $352,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 162,353 shares of company stock valued at $3,171,924 over the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 2.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,907,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $674,514,000 after buying an additional 612,104 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,944,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $545,596,000 after buying an additional 544,702 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Exelixis by 32.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,101,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $366,251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,943,980 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Exelixis by 24.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,133,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $257,507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770,928 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Exelixis by 5.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,771,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $178,038,000 after purchasing an additional 531,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exelixis (EXEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.