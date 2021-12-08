Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Sold by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments cut its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 53.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 789,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 894,223 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $132,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage during the third quarter worth about $34,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 29.4% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 73.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 25.9% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 18.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on EXR. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $194.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.38.

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock opened at $208.70 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.10. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.56 and a 12-month high of $211.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $27.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.30.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.31). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 49.09% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The company had revenue of $351.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 93.11%.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.81, for a total value of $633,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.53, for a total transaction of $81,012.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.