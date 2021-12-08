Family Firm Inc. Buys 361 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Family Firm Inc. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,143 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the quarter. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $383,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 10,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 59,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,977,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,385,000 after acquiring an additional 261,863 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MRK traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.23. 241,146 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,694,596. The company has a market capitalization of $182.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.48. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.89 and a 12-month high of $91.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 14.64%. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.87%.

In other news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 24,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total value of $2,149,731.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total value of $2,211,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 936,784 shares of company stock worth $78,682,559 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MRK shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Citigroup lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Guggenheim downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.46.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

