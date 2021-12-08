Family Firm Inc. Buys 38,888 Shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Family Firm Inc. increased its stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) by 11.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 365,062 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,888 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund were worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FAX. FMR LLC grew its position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 321,800.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,438 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 6,436 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Compass Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 25.6% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 14,358 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors own 22.02% of the company’s stock.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,549. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.94 and a 52 week high of $4.61.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0275 per share. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Profile

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

