Family Firm Inc. Grows Position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT)

Family Firm Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 237,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,013 shares during the quarter. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust were worth $2,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 4.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $128,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 12.9% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,117,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,859,000 after buying an additional 127,448 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 40.9% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 7.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 135,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 8,896 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Royce Micro-Cap Trust alerts:

In other news, Director Christopher C. Grisanti acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.99 per share, for a total transaction of $29,975.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $29,975. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RMT stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $11.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,626. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.75. Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.69 and a 12-month high of $12.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a $0.2475 dividend. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Profile

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

See Also: What are CEFs?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Micro-Cap Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Micro-Cap Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.