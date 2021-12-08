Family Firm Inc. Sells 1,001 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Family Firm Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Family Firm Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Family Firm Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF worth $4,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOOV. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $90,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 89.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 123.9% during the second quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $108,000.

Shares of VOOV traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $147.73. 800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,613. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $145.56. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $120.57 and a one year high of $150.39.

