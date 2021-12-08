Family Firm Inc. Sells 393 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Family Firm Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 9,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 105,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,524,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,493,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $238.94. 35,785 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,814,038. The company’s 50 day moving average is $234.69 and its 200 day moving average is $228.82. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $188.60 and a one year high of $243.60.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

