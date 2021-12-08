Family Firm Inc. Sells 7,360 Shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Family Firm Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,360 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,824,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $99,364,000 after purchasing an additional 47,910 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 110.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,879,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,827,000 after purchasing an additional 986,582 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 89.6% in the 2nd quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,154,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,995,000 after purchasing an additional 545,622 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,025,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 590,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,352,000 after purchasing an additional 19,836 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA EWA traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $25.27. 59,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,765,783. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a one year low of $23.45 and a one year high of $27.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.97.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

