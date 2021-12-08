Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $3.41 Million Stock Position in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $3,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COR. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,092,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $685,476,000 after buying an additional 943,379 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in CoreSite Realty by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,512,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,465,000 after purchasing an additional 474,075 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its stake in CoreSite Realty by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 637,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,808,000 after purchasing an additional 312,500 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in CoreSite Realty by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,846,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,567,000 after purchasing an additional 207,252 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in CoreSite Realty by 114.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 376,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,647,000 after purchasing an additional 200,700 shares during the period. 95.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CoreSite Realty alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COR. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $154.00 target price for the company. Truist upped their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $158.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.23.

Shares of COR stock opened at $170.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $154.72 and its 200-day moving average is $144.40. The stock has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.69, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.27. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $107.23 and a 52-week high of $173.57.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $163.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.93 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 266.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is 246.60%.

In other CoreSite Realty news, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.91, for a total value of $579,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total transaction of $110,992.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,627 shares of company stock worth $825,194. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Read More: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR).

Receive News & Ratings for CoreSite Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreSite Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.