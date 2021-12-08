Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $3.63 Million Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. decreased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $3,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,490,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 186,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,381,000 after acquiring an additional 10,104 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 533,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,608,000 after acquiring an additional 15,401 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 212,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,370,000 after acquiring an additional 44,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 172.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 76,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,282,000 after acquiring an additional 48,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

OTIS stock opened at $85.70 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.73. The company has a market capitalization of $36.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39 and a beta of 0.92. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $61.28 and a 52-week high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 38.50%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Otis Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

OTIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.49.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

