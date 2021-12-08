Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $7.57 Million Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 17.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 88,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,982 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $7,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,632,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,167,945,000 after buying an additional 1,332,176 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,386,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,952,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,358 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 15.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,200,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,888,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421,724 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 4.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,861,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,028 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,869,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,801,000 after purchasing an additional 423,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $271,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $85.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $127.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.64, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $65.02 and a 12 month high of $92.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.79.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.36 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 92.73%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RTX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.54.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

