Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Purchases 7,142 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 9.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 86,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,142 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 45,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Efficient Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 345,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,685,000 after acquiring an additional 142,918 shares during the period. JBJ Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 500,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,482,000 after acquiring an additional 48,767 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 41,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the period.

NASDAQ BNDX opened at $57.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.92 and a 200-day moving average of $57.26. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $56.48 and a 52-week high of $58.77.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.034 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st.

