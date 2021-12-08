Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Has $1.52 Million Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA cut its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOC. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,643,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter worth $863,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Northrop Grumman news, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total value of $1,000,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOC stock opened at $362.67 on Wednesday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $282.88 and a 12-month high of $408.03. The company has a market capitalization of $57.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $369.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $366.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.70. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 39.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.07%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $478.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.15.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

