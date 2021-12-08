Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Reduces Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA decreased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 5.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,467 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 10.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,514,501 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $263,168,000 after acquiring an additional 143,242 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 4.7% during the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,064 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 3.5% during the third quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 16,692 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management lifted its position in Walt Disney by 2.2% during the third quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 70,941 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $12,001,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its position in Walt Disney by 63.7% during the third quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,719,711 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $290,924,000 after buying an additional 669,432 shares during the period. 64.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on DIS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.54.

Walt Disney stock opened at $150.81 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.28. The company has a market cap of $274.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.18. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $142.04 and a 52-week high of $203.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

