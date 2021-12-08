Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Sells 1,046 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lessened its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 35.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,907 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 87.8% in the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 77.8% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 672 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total value of $27,307.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $9,036,076.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 176,149 shares of company stock worth $9,760,550. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $58.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.76 and a 200-day moving average of $55.46. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.35 and a 1 year high of $60.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.93.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.02%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CSCO. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.24.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

