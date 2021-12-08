Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Sells 255 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA cut its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.95, for a total transaction of $25,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.17, for a total transaction of $313,791.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,746 shares of company stock worth $1,921,419. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.11.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $64.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.27. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $53.77 and a twelve month high of $65.33. The firm has a market cap of $32.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.57.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 7.30% and a positive return on equity of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -154.55%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

